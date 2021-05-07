India's medallist at the Olympics

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1928 Amsterdam

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1932 Los Angeles

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1936 Berlin

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1948 London

The Bridge
KD Jadhav

Wrestling - Bronze 1952 Helsinki

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1952 Helsinki

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1956 Melbourne

The Bridge

Hockey - Silver 1960 Rome

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1964 Tokyo

The Bridge

Hockey - Bronze 1968 Mexico

The Bridge

Hockey - Bronze 1972 Munich

The Bridge

Hockey - Gold 1980 Moscow

The Bridge
Leander Paes

Tennis - Bronze 1996 Atlanta

The Bridge
Karnam Malleswari

Weightlifting - Bronze 2000 Sydney

The Bridge
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Shooting - Silver 2004 Athens

The Bridge
Vijender Singh

Boxing Middle Weight - Bronze 2008 Beijing

The Bridge
Abhinav Bindra

Shooting - Gold 2008 Beijing

The Bridge
Sushil Kumar

Wrestling - Bronze 2008 Beijing

The Bridge
Saina Nehwal

Badminton - Bronze 2012 London

The Bridge
Vijay Kumar

Shooting - Silver 2012 London

The Bridge
Sushil Kumar

Wrestling - Silver 2012 London

The Bridge
Yogeshwar Dutt

Wrestling - Bronze 2012 London

The Bridge
MC Mary Kom

Boxing - Bronze 2012 London

The Bridge
Gagan Narang

Shooting - Bronze 2012 London

The Bridge
PV Sindhu

Badminton - Silver 2016 Rio

The Bridge
Sakshi Malik

Wrestling - Bronze 2016 Rio

Tap for more updates

Tap for more latest updates