India's medallist at the Olympics
By Neelajit Sarkar
Hockey - Gold 1928 Amsterdam
Hockey - Gold 1932 Los Angeles
Hockey - Gold 1936 Berlin
Hockey - Gold 1948 London
KD Jadhav
Wrestling - Bronze 1952 Helsinki
Hockey - Gold 1952 Helsinki
Hockey - Gold 1956 Melbourne
Hockey - Silver 1960 Rome
Hockey - Gold 1964 Tokyo
Hockey - Bronze 1968 Mexico
Hockey - Bronze 1972 Munich
Hockey - Gold 1980 Moscow
Leander Paes
Tennis - Bronze 1996 Atlanta
Karnam Malleswari
Weightlifting - Bronze 2000 Sydney
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Shooting - Silver 2004 Athens
Vijender Singh
Boxing Middle Weight - Bronze 2008 Beijing
Abhinav Bindra
Shooting - Gold 2008 Beijing
Sushil Kumar
Wrestling - Bronze 2008 Beijing
Saina Nehwal
Badminton - Bronze 2012 London
Vijay Kumar
Shooting - Silver 2012 London
Sushil Kumar
Wrestling - Silver 2012 London
Yogeshwar Dutt
Wrestling - Bronze 2012 London
MC Mary Kom
Boxing - Bronze 2012 London
Gagan Narang
Shooting - Bronze 2012 London
PV Sindhu
Badminton - Silver 2016 Rio
Sakshi Malik
Wrestling - Bronze 2016 Rio
