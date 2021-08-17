India's medal prospects for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Devendra Jhajharia: Men's Javelin throw F46
The 40-year-old broke his own world record with a throw of 65.71m in July earlier this year to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and will surely be one of India biggest hopes for a podium finish in Tokyo.
Ekta Bhyan: Women's Club throw F51
She shot to fame with her gold medal-winning effort of 16.02m in women's club throw and has since established as the country's premier thrower in women's F51 category.
Varun Singh Bhati: Men's High Jump T63
The 26-year-old has since won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Para-Athletics Championships, a silver at the 2018 Asian Para Games and will surely be one of the better medal prospects for India in Tokyo.
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High jump T42
He clinched the gold medal in the men's T42 high jump at the 2016 Rio and would look to do the same in Tokyo too.
Sundar Singh Gurjar- Men's Javelin throw F46
25-year-old, Sundar Singh Gurjar will surely be one of India's medal hopefuls and he, too, would be eager to put the Rio debacle behind his back.
Pramod Bhagat- Para-badminton Men's SL3
Pramod Bhagat surely would be one of the biggest hopes for India to win its first-ever Paralympics medal in badminton.
Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar: Para-badminton
The pair of Kohli and Parmar have won multiple medals together, and expecting them to do the same at the Tokyo Paralympics might not be a wrong thing.
Avani Lekhara: Shooting Women's SH1
Lekhara has been in some good touch in recent times and had clinched a silver medal at the Para Shooting World Cup.
Manish Narwal: Men's 10m air pistol
The 19-year-old pistol shooter, Manish Narwal is ranked number 4 in the men's 10m air pistol.
Sumit Antil: Para-athletics
Sumit will take part in Javelin throw Men's F64 at the Tokyo Paralympics, he has thrown the javelin to a world record distance of 66.90m in F44/64 category
Suyash Jadhav: Para-swimming
He will be competing in men's S7 50m butterfly and men's 200m SM7 individual medley, the 27-year-old is the reigning Asian Games champion in 50m butterfly
