India's medal prospects for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Devendra Jhajharia: Men's Javelin throw F46
The 40-year-old broke his own world record with a throw of 65.71m in July earlier this year to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and will surely be one of India biggest hopes for a podium finish in Tokyo.
Ekta Bhyan: Women's Club throw F51
She shot to fame with her gold medal-winning effort of 16.02m in women's club throw and has since established as the country's premier thrower in women's F51 category.
Varun Singh Bhati: Men's High Jump T63
The 26-year-old has since won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Para-Athletics Championships, a silver at the 2018 Asian Para Games and will surely be one of the better medal prospects for India in Tokyo.