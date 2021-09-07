India's journey at the Tokyo Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
India finished their Tokyo Paralympic campaign with 19 medals and on the 24th spot in the medals tally.
Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals (Gold and Bronze) in shooting events in a single Paralympic Games.
Praveen Kumar became the youngest Indian Paralympian (18) to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics.
Devendra Jhajharia became India’s most decorated Paralympian by winning his third medal (Silver) in men’s javelin throw.
Bhavina Patel became the first India to win a Medal in Para Table Tennis.
Harvinder Singh gave India its first-ever Paralympic medal in Archery (Bronze).
Pramod Bhagat won the first Gold medal in Para-Badminton for India.
Krishna Nagar became the first Indian to win SH6 gold in the history of the Paralympics.
Manish Narwal shot a new world record 218.2 in the men’s mixed 50m pistol SH1 event to win the gold medal.
India registered a double podium finish for the first time by securing two podium spots in both Badminton and Shooting.
