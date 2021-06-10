India’s journey to World Test Championships Final - A look at all the series

Mayank Agarwal’s maiden Test double ton, Rohit Sharma’s centuries, and impressive spells from Ashwin (7/145) and Mohammed Shami (5/35) propelled India to victory.
The Bridge
India 2-0 Bangladesh
November 2019
The Bridge
Mayank Agarwal hit his second double-century in a month and amazing spell from Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav - both with 12 wickets each gave India a comfortable victory.
The Bridge
New Zealand 2-0 India
February 2020
The Bridge
India's winning streak came to an end when Tim Southee’s nine-wicket haul (4/49 and 5/61) helped the hosts bowl out Virat Kohli’s men.
The Bridge
Australia 1-2 India
December-January 2020-21
The Bridge
India got all-out in 36 runs in first test and team was suffering with injuries, Rahane’s century and Mohammed Siraj’s impressive debut, and heroics of Rishabh Pant ignited the hopes of a remarkable comeback.
The Bridge
India 3-1 England
February-March 2021
The Bridge
Ravichandran Ashwin’s a five-wicket haul and a century along with impressive spell from debutant Axar Patel’s 5/60 wrapped up the test.