India’s gold medals at the Olympics - From hockey’s dominance to Neeraj Chopra’s monster throw.
Author: Aryaki Daw
Indian men’s hockey team - Amsterdam 1928
Indian men’s hockey team - Los Angeles 1932
Indian men’s hockey team - Berlin 1936
Indian men’s hockey team - London 1948
Indian men’s hockey team - Helsinki 1952
Indian men’s hockey team - Melbourne 1956
Indian men’s hockey team - Tokyo 1964
Indian men’s hockey team - Moscow 1980
Abhinav Bindra in men’s 10m air rifle shooting - Beijing 2008
Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw - Tokyo 2020
