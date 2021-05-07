India's first Olympics medalists in every sport

By Neelajit Sarkar
Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Wrestling - Bronze 1952 Helsinki Games
Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

India's first Olympic medal in wrestling was delivered when KD Jadhav clinched the bronze during the 1952 Games, It was also the first time that India won a medal in sports other than field hockey at the Olympics.
Leander Paes

Tennis - Bronze 1996 Atlanta
Leander Paes

India's second individual medal at the Olympics came almost 44 years after their first during the 1996 Games. When he won Bronze medal in men's singles.
Karnam Malleswari

Weightlifting - Bronze 2000 Sydney
Karnam Malleswari

It was India's third individual medal came in weightlifting during the 2000 Sydney Games, This was the first-ever Olympic medal won by an Indian woman at the quadrennial event.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Shooting - Silver 2004 Athens
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajyavardhan Rathore bagged a silver medal at Athens, This was India's first-ever individual silver at the Olympics.
Vijender Singh

Boxing - Bronze 2008 Beijing
Vijender Singh

The bronze medal from Singh in the 2008 Beijing Olympics is what many believe to be the cornerstone of a boxing revolution in the country.
Saina Nehwal

Badminton - Bronze 2012 London
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal during the 2012 Olympics won bronze medal match against Wang Xin as she, retired from the match due to an injury and handed India their first-ever medal in badminton at the Olympics.
Field Hockey Team

Hockey - Gold 1928 Amsterdam Games
Field Hockey Team

Field Hockey has been India's best event at the Olympics, winning a total of 11 medals in the sport, India's first-ever medal can be said to have come in Field Hockey.
