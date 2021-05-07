India's first Olympics medalists in every sport

India's first Olympic medal in wrestling was delivered when KD Jadhav clinched the bronze during the 1952 Games, It was also the first time that India won a medal in sports other than field hockey at the Olympics.
Tennis - Bronze 1996 Atlanta
India's second individual medal at the Olympics came almost 44 years after their first during the 1996 Games. When he won Bronze medal in men's singles.
Weightlifting - Bronze 2000 Sydney
It was India's third individual medal came in weightlifting during the 2000 Sydney Games, This was the first-ever Olympic medal won by an Indian woman at the quadrennial event.
Shooting - Silver 2004 Athens
Rajyavardhan Rathore bagged a silver medal at Athens, This was India's first-ever individual silver at the Olympics.
Boxing - Bronze 2008 Beijing
The bronze medal from Singh in the 2008 Beijing Olympics is what many believe to be the cornerstone of a boxing revolution in the country.
Badminton - Bronze 2012 London
Saina Nehwal during the 2012 Olympics won bronze medal match against Wang Xin as she, retired from the match due to an injury and handed India their first-ever medal in badminton at the Olympics.
Hockey - Gold 1928 Amsterdam Games
Field Hockey has been India's best event at the Olympics, winning a total of 11 medals in the sport, India's first-ever medal can be said to have come in Field Hockey.