India's expected squad for the T20 World cup
By- Keyur Jain
Virat Kohli (captain)
Captian will look forward to win an ICC trophy this year and end the trophy drought
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket, this year he's looking in good shape and will play his role as an opener
KL Rahul
He's the most consistent player, also offers the wicketkeeping option
Surya Kumar Yadav
SKY is looking in good form and has carried the middle order well with the MI squad the International squad
Shreyas Iyer
Iyer is a great middle-order batsman, he might be a backup for SKY
Rishabh Pant (WK)
Also known as Spiderman will be the first choice WK, a great middle-order batsman and a match-winner
Hardik Pandya
An all-around absolute star. Pandya will be a valuable asset to the Indian team, as he has saved matches with both bat and ball.
Ravindra Jadeja
An important all-rounder, left-handed batsman, and top-notch fielder. Jadeja's playing style can shift depending on the situation
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
Swing master and one of the top players in white-ball cricket will add a lot of strength to the bowling attack
Jasprit Bumrah
Yorker specialist, and a deadly bowler, Jasprit will lead the bowling attack
Shardul Thakur
Young sensation, one of the most trending Indian cricketers in India, Shardul has shown his batting skills along with the magical bowling
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzi will be the first choice full-time spinner for the team
Mohammad Siraj
Siraj has shown his best form this year, his IPL 2021 performance was top notch
Prithvi Shaw/ Shikhar Dhawan
It would be a hard choice for selectors as Dhawan is experienced and Shaw has been staggering in the domestic tournaments
Varun Chakravarthy/ Rahul Chahar
Selectors will be looking to play one more spinner alongside Yuzi
