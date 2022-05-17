India's biggest achievements in Badminton in last 10 years
Anshi Doshi
First ever Thomas Cup(2022)
India created history on Sunday, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia.
3 consecutive Olympic medals
India has won three consecutive Olympic medals. Saina Nehwal in 2012 followed by PV Sindhu in 2016 and 2020.
Tasnim Mir’s no.1 ranking(2022)
She became the first Indian to grab World no 1 in Under-19 Girls Singles category with 10,810 points
Sindhu’s gold medal(2019)
PV Sindhu provided a long-awaited moment for Indian badminton when she beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to win gold at the BWF World Championships.
Four Super Series titles by Srikanth(2017)
Srikanth became the only Indian, and the fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar year.
India’s first-ever silver medal at World Championships(2015)
Saina’s first medal came in 2015, a year in which she rose to become world No. 1 in women's singles - the first Indian to do so.
Srikanth World Number 1(2018)
With 76895 rating points, the best ever by an Indian male badminton player Srikanth clinched the number 1 spot in BWF rankings
Srikanth v/s Lakshya World Championships Semifinal
It was a historic all-India game between seasoned Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen competing for a spot in the men’s singles final.
