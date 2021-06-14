India’s best boxers of all-time

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Dingko Singh

The Bridge
Became inspiration for many boxers including Mary Kom. He won King’s Cup in 1997 and a Gold medal at Asian Games in 1998.
The Bridge

Hawa Singh

The Bridge

CLICK HERE

In 1960s and 1970s, there was no better boxer than him not only in India but in whole Asia. With his dominance, he went onto win the national championships 11 years in a row from 1961 to 1972.
The Bridge

Laishram Sarita Devi

The Bridge
Inspired by the achievements of Muhammad Ali, won gold at the World Championships and also bagged medals at the Asian Championships.
The Bridge

Vijender Singh

The Bridge
The First Indian boxer to win Olympic medal at Beijing Olympics, currently is WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion.
The Bridge

Mary Kom

The Bridge
Regarded as greatest Indian boxers of all time, The only woman boxer to bag a medal in each one of the seven world championships, including 6 gold. She won Olympic medal at 2012 London games.
The Bridge

Tap here for more