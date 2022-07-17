India's All Time Best ODI 11
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
Sachin Tendulkar-18426 runs
One of the greatest white-ball cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar's domination in the ODIs is second to none.
Rohit Sharma-9205 runs
Rohit Sharma owns the world record of highest individual score of 264 in ODI.
Virat Kohli-12285 runs
Virat Kohli has shattered several big milestones and continues to do so.
Yuvraj Singh-8701 runs
Throughout his ODI career, Yuvraj has played several match-winning knocks for India.
Mohd Azharuddin-9378 runs
The stylish batsman from Hyderabad strengthened India's middle-order.
MS Dhoni-10773 runs
One of the greatest finishers and wicket keepers of all time in world cricket, MS Dhoni has taken Indian cricket to greater heights.
Kapil Dev-3783 runs,253 wickets
One of the greatest all-rounders of all-time, Kapil Dev was the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian side
Anil Kumble-337 wickets
His ODI exploits were no less relative to his Test achievements.
Javagal Srinath-315 wickets
He is the first Indian fast bowler to take more than 300 wickets in One Day Internationals.
Zaheer Khan-282 wickets
One of the finest swing bowlers the game has ever seen, Zaheer Khan's contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled.
Jasprit Bumrah-113 wickets
His different action and quality to hit toe-crushing yorkers at will made the speedster as one of the most feared bowlers.
