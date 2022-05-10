Indians ranked among top 3 in World Athletics Rankings 2022
Anshi Doshi
Earlier, despite the large population, few Indian athletes had won a medal in a global or major athletics championship.
This has begun to change off late with Neeraj Chopra’s gold acting as a catalyst.
Here, we take a look at Indian athletes ranked in Top 3 in World Athletics Ranking 2022
Avinash Sable
No. 1 in 3000 Meters Steeplechase Men
He is currently the national record holder for three events — 5000m, 3000m steeplechase and half marathon.
Murali Sreeshankar
No. 1 in Long Jump Men
His 8.36m this year is better than the bronze medal-winning jump in Tokyo Olympics.
Eldhose Paul
No. 3 in Triple Jump Men
Eldose Paul’s jump of 16.99m last month puts him number 3 in the world this season.
Annu Rani
No. 3 in Javelin Throw Women
The Uttar Pradesh athlete set a new national record with a throw of 63.82m recently.
