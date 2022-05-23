Indians who qualified for 2022 World Athletics Championship
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Shot put
Tajinder had qualified last June with a throw of 21.20m for the Oregon'22
Kamalpreet Kaur - women’s discus throw
Kamalpreet has qualified for the Oregon meet but her participation remains a concern after the doping controversy
Priyanka Goswami - women’s 20km race walk
Goswami qualified courtesy meeting the qualification mark for the WAC'22 at the National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi held in February 2021
Sandeep Kumar - men’s 20km race walk
At the National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi held in February 2021, Sandeep Kumar made it through the qualifying marks for the World Athletics Championships.
Rahul Kumar - men’s 20km race walk
Rahul is accompanying Sandeep for the 20km race walk category and got qualified for the Championship at Oregon
Murali Sreeshankar - men's long jump
Sreeshankar is eyeing World Athletics Championship competitions to hone his skills, and more importantly, test them against the best in the world
Jeswin Aldrin - men's long jump
With the mark of 8.26m at Patiala in March'21, Aldrin confirmed his place for the World Championship
Abdulla Aboobacker - men's triple jump
His gold medal-winning effort of 17.19m in the men’s triple jump at the Indian Grand Prix earned him qualification for the World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra - men’s javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold winning throw helped him qualify for 2022 World Championships
