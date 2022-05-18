In his debut match in LSG, he scored 54 off 41 balls when the team was on 29/4.
The Bridge
Abhishek Sharma
The swashbuckling left-hander is in the top 3 run-getters,he has amassed 324 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 134.43 and an average of 36
The Bridge
Tilak Verma
Tilak Verma has been Mumbai Indians' Mr. Consistent in IPL 2022. So far, he is MI's leading run-getter with 307 runs at a strike-rate of 137.05
The Bridge
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has put up consistent performances for Rajasthan Royals opening the batting
The Bridge
Mohsin Khan
He has bowled smartly in the death overs and set up batters wisely. He already has eight wickets at an average of 10.62 and an economy rate of 6.07
The Bridge
Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad's speedster Umran Malik has scalped 15 wickets in 9 games and is among the top-five wicket-takers so far
The Bridge
Shahbaz Ahmed
He has been effective at No. 6 for RCB, playing crucial cameos. Shahbaz has consistently pitched in with his clean hitting
The Bridge
Avesh Khan
The pacer from Lucknow SuperGiants, has 11 wickets in eight games, so far
The Bridge
Jitesh Sharma
This wicket-keeper batter has been playing limited overs in Vidarbha since 2014, but has recently grabbed attention with amazing hitting for Punjab Kings
The Bridge
Shashank Singh
This SRH player,made his debut in 2017, he is not only an amazing allrounder but also an extraordinary fielder, as in recent match he pulled off a stunner near the boundary line to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ajinkya Rahane