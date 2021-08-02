Indian women's hockey team turns dreams into reality
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Indian Women's Hockey team created history by thrashing Australia and storming into the semi-finals.
This is the first time that the Indian women's team has made it to the semifinal of the Olympics.
They defeated the number 2 ranked side in the World, Australia by 1-0.
The Indians defended brilliantly to knock the heavyweight Australian out of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian team led by Rani Rampal made Chak De! moment and turned many Indian dreams into Reality.
Savita Punia has to be the hero of the match as she defended the goal post brilliantly and saved two penalty corners at the dying moments of the match.
India's best drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal at the 22nd-minute mark of the match.
