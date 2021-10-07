Indian women who have won Wrestling World Championships medal
By Ankur Singh
Alka Tomar (Bronze)
Alka Tomar became the first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze medal in 2006.
Geeta Phogat (Bronze)
Geeta won a bronze medal at the 2012 women’s wrestling world championships in Strathcona County, Canada.
Babita Phogat (Bronze)
Babita also returned home with a bronze at the 2012 women’s wrestling world championships.
Pooja Dhanda (Bronze)
The Judo player turned Wrestler, Pooja won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championship in Budapest.
Vinesh Phogat (Bronze)
Vinesh Phogat bagged herself a maiden World Championship medal after winning a bronze at the 2019 World Championship.
Anshu Malik (Silver)
Anshu Malik clinched a silver medal in the 57kg category at the 2021 Wrestling World Championship.
Sarita Mor (Bronze)
Sarita Mor won the bronze medal in the women's 59kg category at the 2021 Wrestling World Championships in Oslo.
