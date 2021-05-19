Indian Women Shooters who have been World no. 1
Heena Sidhu
10M Air Pistol Shooting
Current Rank: 67
In 2014, Sidhu became the first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in world rankings by the ISSF, also became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF World Cup finals.
Apurvi Chandela
10M Air Rifle Shooting
Current Rank: 11
In 2019 Chandela became the world number one in women's 10m Air Rifle category with 1,926 rankings points, after winning Gold in Shooting World cup.
Elavenil Valarivan
10M Air Rifle Shooting
Current Rank: 1
Currently 1st Rank, She won her first individual gold medal in 2019 China, with a score of 250.5 in ISSF WC. She also won two junior World Cup gold and a silver at juniors’ 2018 World Championships
Chinki Yadav
25M Pistol Shooting
Current Rank: 1
Currently 1st rank in 25 meter category, after winning two back-to-back gold medals in ISSF World Championship 2021
Yashaswini Singh Deswal
10M Air Pistol Shooting
Current Rank: 1
With 1820 rating, Yashaswini currently ranking first and also won her first gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021
