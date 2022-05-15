India wins the historic Thomas Cup Final
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
First-time finalists INDIA took on the 14-time winners,the defending champions INDONESIA.
The Bridge
Match 1
Lakshya Sen (WR-9) vs Anthony Ginting (WR-5)
The Bridge
Losing the first game one-sidedly (8-21) Sen fought brilliantly to win both the remaining games and gave India an early lead of 1-0.
The Bridge
Match 2
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (WR-8) vs Mohammad Ahsan/Kevin Sukamuljo (WR-2 & 1).
The Bridge
India’s doubles pair won 18-21,23-21,21-19 for their most sensational and dramatic victory of their career.
The Bridge
Match 3
Kidambi Srikanth (WR-11) vs Jonatan Christie (WR-8).
The Bridge
Srikanth wins against Christie 21-15,23-21 as India win historic first-ever Thomas Cup in the 73-year history of the tournament.
The Bridge
The final was truly historical and unbelievable as the Indian shuttlers created history.
The Bridge