Indian weightlifters who have qualified for 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
The Olympic medallist qualified in both 55kg and 49kg but will be seen competing in the latter
The Bridge
Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg
Devi, who bagged her first ever gold at Clean and Jerk at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championship is a part of the Indian contingent.
The Bridge
Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg
Already a CWG medllist, Popy Hazarika will hope to upgrade the colour of her medal in Birmingham.
The Bridge
Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg
Usha Kumara qualified with a total lift of 208kg at Singapore Weightlifting International.
The Bridge
Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg
Having bagged gold medal at 2021 Commonwealth Championships, Pandey qualified for CWG 2022.
The Bridge
Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg
After winning gold at the commonwealth championships, Sanket is all set to compete in 55kg snatch category
The Bridge
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg
With a remarkable performance at Singapore international, Singh has made in the men's 55 kg category
The Bridge
Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men's 67kg
The teenage star will be seen competing in Men's 67kg section as a medal favourite
The Bridge
Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
A junior world championship medallist, Sheuli will represent India in 73kg
The Bridge
Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg
He qualified for CWG 2022 with a gold medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Championships
The Bridge
Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg
A seven-time National Champion, Singh would look to better his brozne from 2018 at Birmingham.
The Bridge
Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg
After winning gold in CWG'18 in in men's 85kg, Rahul is a high hope for a podium finish at Birmingham in his new 96kg category.
The Bridge