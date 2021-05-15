Indian tennis players who have defeated the top 10 in the world
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza registered three top victories in 2006 against Svetlana Kuznetsova , Nadia Petrova and Martina Hingis.
Ramkumar Ramanathan
In the 2017 Antalya Open, a 22 year old Ramkumar defeated the then world number 8 Dominic Thiem in a straight set.
Ramesh Krishnan
A former Davis Cup captain, Ramesh Krishnan’s career came in the year 1989 when he beat the then world number 1 Mats Wilander in just the second round of the Australian Open.
Ramanathan Krishnan
Krishnan was the face of Indian tennis, he defeated the Australian Open champion Roy Emerson during the quarterfinals of the 1961 Wimbledon men’s singles.
Somdev Devvarman
Somdev Devvarman registered a win in men’s singles against the then world number five Juan Martin Del Potro in ATP Dubai 2014.
Leander Paes
Leander Paes once famously defeated the legendary Pete Sampras in a singles match in the 1998 Pilot Pen International Tennis Championships.
