Players selected in Indian Team after a stellar IPL 2022 performance
Author : Aryaki Daw
Dinesh Karthik
The veteran wicket keeper has been the most consistent player for RCB and has helped bring the team over the line on multiple occasions.
Avesh Khan
This 25 year old has been among the top wicket takers in IPL 2022 and has duly been rewarded with an India call-up.
Umran Malik
Malik has turned heads with his raw pace and continues to dominate the chart for the fastest deliveries bowled this season, which helped him earn a place in the squad.
Arshdeep Singh
This left arm pacer might have been short on wickets, but his economy is among the best this season. He has also been one of the best death-over bowlers in this year's IPL.
