Indian sportspersons who have acted in movies

Singh has represented India at Beijing Olympics, World Championships, and the Commonwealth Games, decided to try his hands at acting and featured in movie "Fugly" alongside Kiara Advani, Jimmy Shergill
Sreesanth
Sreesanth found lots of fame and success through acting. He became the runner-up in Bigg Boss 12, and also done films like Aksar 2, Cabaret and Team 5. He also done reality show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Ajay Jadeja
Ajay Jadeja acted in movies like Khel alongside Sunny Deol and Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat opposite Mahie Gill. He also made a special appearance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che.
Sunil Gavaskar
The “Little Master” made his acting debut with a Marathi movie Savli Premachi in 1980. In 1988, he also played a cameo role in Naseeruddin Shah’s comedy film Maalamaal.
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev made apperances in movies like Dillagi Yeh Dillagi, Chain Kulli ki Main Kulli and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh featured in the Tamil film industry with Friendship. Earlier, Harbhajan has appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Punjabi movies such as Bhaji In Problem and Second Hand Husband.
Dara Singh
Dara Singh acted in movies such as Jab We Met, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and more. Dara Singh was a stunt actor for many years and made his debut as a lead in 1962 in King Kong Hindi movie
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar made cameos in Kabhie Ajnabi, The Stumped. He also played himself in Sachin: A Billion Dreams.
Irfan Pathan
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan will marks his debut on the silver screen with a Tamil film ‘Cobra’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who has previously made blockbuster hits.