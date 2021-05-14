Indian Sports heroes who turned Covid heroes in this pandemic.

The Bridge

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri hands over Twitter account to 'real-life captains' to fight against COVID-19
The Bridge

Philem Rohan Singh

Philem Rohan Singh cycles across the country to feed the hungry amid the COVID crisis.
The Bridge

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza launches fund-raising campaign to provide medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients.
The Bridge

National-level shooters

National-level shooters helping with timely oxygen supply in UP.
The Bridge

Pandya Brothers

Pandya brothers to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to aid India's COVID-19 fight.
The Bridge

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and his sister providing rations to the needy in Rajkot.
The Bridge

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan plans mobile COVID-testing lab in Pune.
The Bridge

Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb

Bengaluru bikers turn ambulance drivers to provide COVID patients with medical help.
Tap here for more

CLICK HERE