Indian Sports heroes who turned Covid heroes in this pandemic.
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri hands over Twitter account to 'real-life captains' to fight against COVID-19
Philem Rohan Singh
Philem Rohan Singh cycles across the country to feed the hungry amid the COVID crisis.
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza launches fund-raising campaign to provide medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients.
National-level shooters
National-level shooters helping with timely oxygen supply in UP.
Pandya Brothers
Pandya brothers to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to aid India's COVID-19 fight.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja and his sister providing rations to the needy in Rajkot.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan plans mobile COVID-testing lab in Pune.
Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb
Bengaluru bikers turn ambulance drivers to provide COVID patients with medical help.
