Indian players to watch out for at the Chess Olympiad
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
R Praggnanandhaa
16 year old Indian grandmaster who beat world champion Magnus Carlsen twice this season.
Vidit Gujrathi
He attained the title of grandmaster in 2013 and became the 30th Indian to do so.
Arjun Erigaisi
He earned the title of grandmaster at the age of 14 years, 11 months, 13 days.
D Harika
Harika Dronavalli is an Indian chess player who holds the FIDE title of Grandmaster.
Vantika Agarwal
She was a member of the gold winning team in online Olympiad 2020.
Padmini Rout
She is a four-time National Women's Premier title holder consecutively from 2014-2017 and was the Asian women's champion of 2018.
