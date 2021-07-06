Ind vs Sri Lanka: Indian Players to watch out for

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians batsman made a stunning debut in India’s last international tour against England. The star batsman will look to consolidate his position in the limited-overs side.
The Bridge

Ishan Kishan

The southpaw made a decent debut against mighty England and has been a consistent performer in the IPL. The youngster is expected to perform well in this series.
The Bridge

Sanju Samson

The Wicket-keeper batsman has always been in the limelight since his IPL debut. The right-hander is known for clearing the boundaries with ease.
The Bridge

Click here

Prithvi Shaw

The U-19 Indian star has an excellent run in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare trophy which got him a place in the national side.
The Bridge

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is one of the fittest members of the Indian team and is an excellent fielder. He will be one of the key players who will be part of the middle order
The Bridge

Devdutt Paddikal

The Southpaw made his debut in IPL 2020 and ended as the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has great chances of making his international debut against Sri Lanka.
The Bridge

Chetan Sakariya

He debuted in 2021 for the Rajasthan Royals and has left his mark on the cricketing world. His ability to swing the new ball has earned him an Indian call-up.
The Bridge

Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman’s career has been an absolute rollercoaster since the 2019 World Cup. It will be a test of his ability this tour and with his experience, he is expected to perform well.
The Bridge

Read more