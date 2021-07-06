Ind vs Sri Lanka: Indian Players to watch out for
By Ankur Singh
Suryakumar Yadav
The Mumbai Indians batsman made a stunning debut in India’s last international tour against England. The star batsman will look to consolidate his position in the limited-overs side.
Ishan Kishan
The southpaw made a decent debut against mighty England and has been a consistent performer in the IPL. The youngster is expected to perform well in this series.
Sanju Samson
The Wicket-keeper batsman has always been in the limelight since his IPL debut. The right-hander is known for clearing the boundaries with ease.
Prithvi Shaw
The U-19 Indian star has an excellent run in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare trophy which got him a place in the national side.
Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey is one of the fittest members of the Indian team and is an excellent fielder. He will be one of the key players who will be part of the middle order
Devdutt Paddikal
The Southpaw made his debut in IPL 2020 and ended as the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has great chances of making his international debut against Sri Lanka.
Chetan Sakariya
He debuted in 2021 for the Rajasthan Royals and has left his mark on the cricketing world. His ability to swing the new ball has earned him an Indian call-up.
Kuldeep Yadav
The chinaman’s career has been an absolute rollercoaster since the 2019 World Cup. It will be a test of his ability this tour and with his experience, he is expected to perform well.
