Indian origin players playing for foreign teams in ICC Men's T20 WC 2021
By Ankur Singh
Simi Singh
The all-rounder will play for Ireland in T20 World Cup 2021. He is the only Indian-origin cricketer in the Ireland team.
Sandeep Gaud
The Hyderabad-born all-rounder will represent Oman in the T20 World Cup 2021.
Suraj Kumar
Punjab-born Suraj Kumar will also play for Oman. Suraj is a right-handed batsman and has played 16T20I till now.
Ish Sodhi
India-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will play for New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021.
Jatinder Singh
India-born Jatinder Singh will also be seen donning an Oman jersey. He is a right-handed batsman. Jatinder has played 28 T20 Internationals.
Ayaan Khan
Another India-born cricketer in Oman's squad is Ayaan Khan. The southpaw has played only one T20I so far.
Keshav Maharaj
The left-arm orthodox will play for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021. He is the only Indian-origin cricketer in the South African team.
