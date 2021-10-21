Indian newcomers to watch out for at the T20 World Cup
By- Keyur Jain
Ishan Kishan
Taken as a backup wicketkeeper, Ishan has showed brilliant batting skills in the warm-up match
Rahul Chahar
Rahul, a spinner with slightly more speed, fits in well in the UAE conditions; he was chosen this time, and it is his first world cup appearance
Suryakumar Yadav
With his outstanding performances for India's A team and Mumbai Indians, he secured a spot in the T20 World Cup.
Varun Chakravarthy
The mystery bowler will be entertaining to watch.
Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur is a promising young fast bowler who excelled in red-ball cricket and is now playing in the World Cup.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh has the ability to convert big chances with his gloves and bat, and he can be a great finisher
