Deaflympics 2021 - Indian medallists so far
The Bridge
Badminton team event (4+4) players
They defeated Japan 3-1 to achieve this feat.
Dhanush Srikanth
Dhanush shot 247.5, a finals world record score, to emerge triumphant in the men’s 10m air rifle event.
Abhinav Deshwal
Abhinav Deshwal won India's third gold at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021, clinching the top position in Men's 10m Air Pistol.
Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesha Deshmukh
Indian duo raked up the country's fourth gold medal after they beat Germany by 16-10 in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.
Shourya Saini
Shourya Saini put the icing on India's cake with a bronze, finishing behind Korea's Kim Woo Rim in the eight-man final on Wednesday.
Vedika Sharma
Indian shooter Vedika Sharma clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event with a score of 207.2.
