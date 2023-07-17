Indian Medalists at World Para Athletics Championships 2023
SUMIT ANTIL - GOLD
Javelin Throw F-64
SACHIN KHILARI - GOLD
Shot Put F-46
AJEET SINGH - GOLD
Javelin Throw F-46
NISHAD KUMAR - SILVER
High Jump T-47
YOGESH KATHUNIYA - SILVER
Discus Throw F-56
SHAILESH KUMAR - SILVER
High Jump T-63
RINKU HOODA - SILVER
Javelin Throw F-46
PRAVEEN KUMAR - BRONZE
High Jump T-64
EKTA BHYAN - BRONZE
Club throw F-51
POOJA - BRONZE
Javelin Throw F-54
