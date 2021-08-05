Indian hockey team ends their 41-year Olympic medal drought-In pictures
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
India men's hockey team beats Germany in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics to win a medal at the Summer Games after 41 years.
The Bridge
The Indian men's side led by Manpreet Singh kicked off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with an intense 3-2 victory over the Kiwis.
The Bridge
The second game was a complete disaster for India as they lost to Australia by 7-1.
The Bridge
In the next game vs Spain Simranjeet and Rupinderpal stepped up to give India a required victory after the drubbing by Australia.
The Bridge
The next game was the toughest groups stage match for India against Argentina where India managed to ease through with a 3-1 victory.
The Bridge
The final group stage match vs Japan was an easy game for India as they won by a score of 5-3.
The Bridge
Later was the much-awaited quarter-final vs Great Britain ended that ended with India winning 3-1.
The Bridge
The semi-finals didn't turn out to be an easy one for India as their dream run was ended by Belgium as the final score was 5-2 in favor of Belgium.
The Bridge
In the bronze medal match, India took on Germany and played their best match in the entire tournament where they made an excellent comeback to win the Bronze medal
