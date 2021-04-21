Top 5 Footballers India has ever produced
The Bridge
By Sayan Chatterjee
PK Banerjee
A FIFA Centennial Order of Merit recipient and one of the architects who shaped India as an Asian powerhouse
Chuni Goswami
Unbelievable ball control, dribbling and penetrative ability and the poster-boy of Indian football in 50s/60s
Sailen Manna
The first ‘captain, leader, legend’ who led us to our first-ever Asian Games gold in 1951
Peter Thangaraj
India’s best-ever goalkeeper whose agility and game reading was second to none
Jarnail Singh
A hard-hitting defender who epitomized toughness and wouldn’t back down against anyone
