A look at Indian Domestic Cricket Calendar 2021-22
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its domestic circuit fixtures for the upcoming season on Saturday.
The Bridge
The season will begin on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women’s One Day League.
The Bridge
Which will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy late in October.
The Bridge
Click here
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will commence on October 20 with the final on November 12.
The Bridge
The Ranji Trophy which was canceled last season due to Covid will be played in a 3-month window from November 16, 2021-February 19, 2022.
The Bridge
The highly anticipated Ranji Trophy will be soon followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled to begin from 23 February 2022 to March 26, 2022.
The Bridge
A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s categories.
The Bridge
Read more