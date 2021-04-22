Indian Cricketers who are Engineering Graduates

By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Anil Kumble

He has a B.E in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, Bangalore

2. Javagal Srinath

He has a B.E degree in Instrumentation Technology from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru

3. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin graduated with a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from SSN College, Chennai

4. EAS Prasanna

The spin legend holds an engineering degree from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru

5. S. Venkataraghavan

The cricketer and umpire is a passout from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai

6. Kris Srikkanth

One of India's finest opening batsmen, he studied electrical engineering at College of Engineering, Guindy

7. Rajneesh Gurbani

The Vidarbha pacer, who took a hat-trick in the 2017-18 Ranji final, is a Civil Engineer from KDK College, Nagpur

