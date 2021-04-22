Indian Cricketers who are Engineering Graduates
By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Anil Kumble
He has a B.E in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, Bangalore
2. Javagal Srinath
He has a B.E degree in Instrumentation Technology from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru
3. Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin graduated with a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from SSN College, Chennai
4. EAS Prasanna
The spin legend holds an engineering degree from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru
5. S. Venkataraghavan
The cricketer and umpire is a passout from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai
6. Kris Srikkanth
One of India's finest opening batsmen, he studied electrical engineering at College of Engineering, Guindy
7. Rajneesh Gurbani
The Vidarbha pacer, who took a hat-trick in the 2017-18 Ranji final, is a Civil Engineer from KDK College, Nagpur
