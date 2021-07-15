England: Indian cricketer tests positive for Covid-19
By Ankur Singh
A player of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for Covid -19 virus.
The player is currently in home isolation at his relative's place.
Other Indian players will return to bio-bubble in Durham on Thursday.
The Covid positive player will join the team in Durham later.
Indian cricketers were on a three-week break post the WTC final.
Players were told not to go out as the Delta variant was rampant.
Despite warnings, Players were spotted at Wimbledon and Euro.
