England: Indian cricketer tests positive for Covid-19

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Bridge

A player of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for Covid -19 virus.

The Bridge

The player is currently in home isolation at his relative's place.

The Bridge

Other Indian players will return to bio-bubble in Durham on Thursday.

Click here

The Bridge

The Covid positive player will join the team in Durham later.

The Bridge

Indian cricketers were on a three-week break post the WTC final.

The Bridge

Players were told not to go out as the Delta variant was rampant.

The Bridge

Despite warnings, Players were spotted at Wimbledon and Euro.

Read more