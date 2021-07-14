How many Indians are going to Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.
The Bridge
The 228 member team includes 119 Athletes.
The Bridge
Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants.
The Bridge
The contingent will compete at 85 medal events.
The Bridge
This will be India’s largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.
The Bridge
The sailing team was the first from the Indian contingent to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.
The Bridge
India's other contingent of 90 Athletes will leave for Tokyo on July 17.
The Bridge
