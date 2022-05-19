Indian Badminton Players qualified for 2022 Commonwealth Games
PV Sindhu
The one only Olympic Medalist in the squad is ready to lead India's quest for CWG medal
Aakarshi Kashyap
The 20-year-old has bagged her place in the Indian Squads for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup
Treesa Jolly
This 18 year old, shuttler has paired up with her Doubles partner Gayatri for CWG
Gayatri Gopichand
Walking in her father's footsteps, the daughter of Indian Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand has made her way to CWG'22
Ashwini Ponnappa
Two times CWG gold medalist is ready to taken on the court in Doubles Category
Lakshya Sen
The Young Gun, is a shuttler to look out for, following his remarkable performances in recent times.
Kidambi Srikanth
The star shuttler, after the Thomas Cup victory, is carrying high hopes for a podium finish for India.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
He and his partner, Chirag Shetty, are the first men's doubles pair from India to be ranked inside the top 10 of the BWF World Ranking
Chirag Shetty
With the stunning display at Thomas cup Chirag with Satwik, he is prepared for representing India at Birmingham
Sumeeth Reddy
The Olympian with the highest world ranking of 17 in Doubles will take on the court, with a hope of improving India’s position in the CWG medal Tally
