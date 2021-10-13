Indian athletes who have been World No. 1
By Ankur Singh
Viswanathan Anand- Chess
The five-time World Champion held the world number one position for six months, across different periods.
Leander Paes- Tennis
Paes has been a picture of consistency in the doubles tennis circuit. He was world no 1 from July 1999 to February 2000.
Deepika Kumari- Archery
Deepika Kumari was ranked world number one in the year 2012 after she won her first-ever World Cup individual recurve event in Antalya.
Prakash Padukone- Badminton
He was the first-ever Indian to be ranked world no 1. He reached the top position during his golden run in the year 1980.
Saina Nehwal- Badminton
Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman shuttler to achieve world no 1 ranking. She reached the top spot after her first-ever Indian Open win.
Gagan Narang- Shooting
Gagan was ranked world no 1 in the 10m air rifle category in 2006 after his stellar performance in the 2006 Commonwealth Games.
Mary Kom- Boxing
She became the first Indian woman Boxer to be ranked world no 1 by AIBA in 2019 after her sixth world title in the 48kg category.
Bajrang Punia- Wrestling
Bajrang was ranked world no 1 for the first time in the year 2018 after his silver medal win in World Championships held at Budapest.
