Indian Athletes with most Olympic appearances
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Sania Mirza- 4 times
Former Women's Doubles World No. 1, Sania Mirza is going to represent India for the fourth time at the Tokyo Olympics. She previously represented India in 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.
The Bridge
Seema Punia- 4 times
Indian Discus Thrower Seema Punia secured her fourth Olympic appearance after booking her tickets to Tokyo recently. She also made appearances for India in the 2004, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.
The Bridge
PT Usha- 4 times
PT Usha is perhaps the most legendary name in Women's Athletics in India. The Payyoli Express has represented India in four Olympics in 1980, 1984, 1988, and 1996.
The Bridge
Gagan Narang- 4 times
Indian shooter Gagan Narang has appeared in every Olympics between 2004 and 2016. He even clinched a bronze medal in Men's 10m air rifle event in the 2012 London games.
The Bridge
Dhanraj Pillay- 4 times
In his career span of 15 years, he appeared in four Olympics along with the Indian national team. He appeared in every Olympics from 1992 to 2004.
The Bridge
Shiny Abraham Wilson- 4 times
Shiny Abraham has participated in four Olympic Games. She and P.T. Usha powered India to an unexpected Women's 4X400 relay final at the 1984 Games.
The Bridge
Abhinav Bindra- 5 times
The only individual gold medalist in India's Olympic history, Abhinav Bindra has appeared in five Olympics between 2000 and 2016.
The Bridge
Randhir Singh- 5 times
Mixed Trap Shooter Randhir Singh appeared in five Olympics from 1968 to 1984, becoming only the second Indian after Karni Singh to achieve this feat..
The Bridge
Karni Singh- 5 times
The last Maharaja of Bikaner State to hold the title officially, Karni Singh was an international clay pigeon and skeet champion. He became the first Indian to appear in 5 Olympics.
The Bridge
Leander Paes- 7 times
Leander Paes brought glory to India by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in Tennis at the Olympics. He appeared in every Olympics between 1992-2016.
The Bridge
