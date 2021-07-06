Indian athletes who will be seen at Tokyo Olympics aged 20 and below
By Ankur Singh
Salima Tete (Hockey)
The vice-captain of the Under 18 team that won the Bronze at the Asian Cup in 2018 was recently selected as an integral member to play at the Olympics.
Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting)
He has already achieved every medal there is to win at the age of 19 and will go in with 'all guns blazing to win an Olympic Medal at Tokyo.
Satwiksairaj RankiReddy (badmintion)
A gold and a silver at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games at the age of 18 put his name out there for his competitors to see.
Manu Bhaker (Shooting)
Manu Bhaker has taken the shooting world by storm over the past few years, and she will look to put the nail in the coffin and win an Olympic Gold for India.
Divyansh Panwar (Shooting)
Pressure has no say in a boy who has already been a World No 1 in the 10m Rifle event. Divyansh Panwar will be gunning for glory alongside the shooting contingent at the games.
Srihari Nataraj (Swimming)
He seemed to improve his timing with every race in the run-up to the final qualification event of the year. The 20-year-old will head to Tokyo for his first aquatic meet.
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)
Her international experience is minimal given her age but given that she has qualified for the Olympics, her talent will speak for itself the day the 19-year-old fights her first bout.
Sonam Malik (Wrestling)
The 19-year-old from Sonipat was also a surprise qualification this year. She even managed to beat Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik twice in 2020.
Aishwarya Tomar (Shooting)
He already has plenty of accolades with Gold Medals at the ISSF World Cup and bronze medals at the Asian Games along with the Eklavya Award.
Sharmila Devi (Hockey)
She first played for the Senior Team back in 2019 as an 18-year-old. Her pace and agility are something to watch out for.
