Indian athletes who spoke up on mental health.

Indian cricket team captain, has gone through a phase where he struggled with mental health issues. The failure in England in 2014 pushed Kohli into a dark role, and he didn't know what to do further
Virat Kohli
He said, he didn't know what to do, what to say, and even how to communicate with anybody. Kohli now believes it's wise to have rest days and keep your mind at peace.
PV Sindhu
The badminton player PV Sindhu is at the top of her game. But things weren't always easy for the silver medalist as people questioned her after losing in the final of the Rio Olympics.
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu had revealed that she was out of action and had a stress fracture in 2015, Even though I was injured I was doing my upper body exercise. I believed that I can do it and I have done it.
Gourmangi Singh
Gouramangi Singh, had shared how exactly the shift in perception about mental health has impacted Indian football. "It's very good that players and coaches are open about the mental challenges that they face nowadays"
Gouramangi Singh
Gouramangi said. "We now have professionals who are there to help with these things, and they can be crucial to help players grow in their footballing careers,"
Cheteswar Pujara
Pujara said to India Today that Indian players refrain from talking about the issue in the open due to the pressure of performance but this is something that needs to be addressed and attended to by every player.
Cheteswar Pujara
He had said, It is very important to address it but in India unfortunately I haven't heard many cricketers say that because there is lot of pressure on all the players to perform, just at the international level but even at the domestic level.
Abhinav Bindra
The former shooter said at an event, "I abused my passion. I did not maintain a balance. By abuse, I mean the single-minded focus on one thing.
Abhinav Bindra
It definitely gives you success, but in the end, a gold medal is not everything in life. If you find the right balance, you will see that you will be able to be at your best.