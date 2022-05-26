Indian athletes who have acted in movies
Author: Aryaki Daw
Vijender Singh
In 2014, this professional boxer decided to try his hands at acting and featured in Kabir Sadanand’s Fugly, alongside Kiara Advani.
Ajay Jajeda
One of the best fielders that Indian cricket has seen, Ajay Jadeja took to the silver screen when he made his debut in 2003 with the film Khel.
Dara Singh
This Indian professional wrestler is best known for his portrayal of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.
Kapil Dev
The Haryana Hurricane, who is one of the greatest cricketers ever, floored his fans with his performance in Iqbal.
Ashwini Nachappa
This Indian former track and field athlete has acted in a few Telugu feature films, including her own biographical film titled Ashwini.
Sachin Tendulkar
The God of Cricket has made appearances in movies like Kabhie Ajnabi The and Stumped. He also played himself in James Erskine’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams.
Norman Pritchard
He was the first Indian athlete to participate in the Olympics. He later went on to act alongside Hollywood legends like Ronald Calvin in films like Beau Geste and Tonight at Twelve.
