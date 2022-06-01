Indian athletes react to singer KK's death
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Former cricketer VVS Laxman saddened by the untimely demise of the singer.
The Bridge
Boxer Vijender Singh offers his respect to the singer.
The Bridge
Shikhar Dhawan extends his condolences to KK’s family.
The Bridge
Thomas Cup Champion Chirag Shetty shares a post for one of his favourite artists.
The Bridge
Suresh Raina shocked at the singer’s death.
The Bridge
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Parupalli Kashyap shares a tweet titled ‘Love you KK’.
The Bridge
Virender Sehwag tweets about the unfortunate tragedy.
The Bridge