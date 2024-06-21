Theme for 2024
Yoga for Self and Society
Let's check out some Indian athletes performing yoga on International Yoga Day.
Manu Bhaker
The Indian shooting sensation is busy performing Halasana (Plow Pose).
Yogeshwar Dutt
The Olympic wrestler is doing Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) with his mates.
Sheetal Devi
The Indian para archer is in a zen mode, performing Matsyendrasana (Twist Pose)
Rohan Bopanna
The Indian tennis veteran is performing an Iyengar Yoga pose against the wall.
P T Usha
The queen of Indian track and field and president of the Indian Olympic Association is performing Sukhasana (Easy Pose).
Manika Batra
The top female table tennis player in India is doing Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Pooja Bishnoi
This young runner, who holds the title of Asia’s first little girl with 6-pack abs, is doing Astavakrasana (Eight-Angle Pose).
Savita Punia
Known as the 'Great Wall of India,' the Indian hockey goalkeeper is in Sukhasana (cross-legged easy pose)
Yoga for Olympics
India will push for Yoga along with five other disciplines if it gets the nod to host the 2036 Olympics.