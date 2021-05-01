Indian athletes of the month April 2021
Nethra Kumanan
Nethra Kumanan is the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar
The Sailor pair made the cut for the Tokyo Games at the Asian Qualifiers in Oman.
Vishnu Saravanan
Vishnu Saravanan finished second in Oman, thus earning spot for the Tokyo, his maiden Olympic Games.
Mirabai Chanu
Sets a new record of 119kg and improved her personal best by two more kg to do 205kg and bags 49kg bronze medal to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Anshu Malik
Anshu Malik won the 57 kg event at the Asian Wrestling Championships and won the berth to Tokyo Olympics.
Sonam Malik
Sonam Malik booked her place at the Tokyo Games. Sonam, 18, is the youngest Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics.
