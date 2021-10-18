Indian athletes who defy their age
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Tarundeep Rai: 37-years old
He is the first Indian to win an individual men’s silver medal in archery at the Asian Games 2010.
The Bridge
Sania Mirza: 34-years old
Undoubtedly one of the most admired sportspersons in the country, Sania is the highest-ranked female player ever from India.
The Bridge
Vishwanathan Anand: 51-years old
He is only one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, a feat he first achieved in 2006 and still ongoing.
The Bridge
Click here
Mithali Raj: 38-years old
Mithali is one of the best women cricketers around the world and has amassed more than 20,000 international runs.
The Bridge
Leander Paes: 47-years old
Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in doubles, he holds the record for the most doubles wins in the Davis Cup.
The Bridge
Mary Kom: 38-years old
She is the only female to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, and the only boxer to win eight World Championship medals
The Bridge
Sharath Kamal: 38-years old
Sarath is the first Indian table tennis player ever to become nine times Senior National Champion.
The Bridge
Sunil Chhetri: 37-years old
He is the most-capped player and all-time top active goalscorer for the national team with a total of 80 goals.
The Bridge
Read more