Indian Athletes who have acted in Cred advertisements
Cred has been on top of their marketing game by roping in some of the greatest names in Indian sports for their advertisements.
Rahul Dravid
The Indiranagar ka Gunda was the first Cred advertisement which went viral.
Venkatesh Prasad
Venkatesh Prasad as a part of a Boy Band was a different vibe altogether.
Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh was no less than a rockstar in the Boy Band.
Javagal Srinath
Known for his fiery spells during his hey days, Srinath proved he is no less slouch when it comes to acting.
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev as Ranveer Singh in Cred advertisement had the internet laughing for days.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra imitating his own problems after the Tokyo gold has a different fanbase.
Ravi Shastri
The latest Cred advertisement with Ravi Shastri as a party animal has got netizens screaming in delight.
