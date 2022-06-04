India v/s South Africa T20I - India’s Predicted Playing XI For The Series
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
KL Rahul
Senior batter KL Rahul will be leading the Indian Team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Even after having a shaky start, Gaikwad went on to score 368 runs in 14 games in this year’s IPL. Now Gaikwad needs to make the opportunity count in Indian colours.
Shreyas Iyer
He is likely to play at number three for India in the T20I series against South Africa. after a decent Indian Premier League 2022 season, scoring 401 runs.
Dinesh Karthik
After having a brilliant run in the IPL, he has earned a comeback call on the basis of his recent performance and will be keen to replicate it for India.
Rishabh Pant
He will go down as one of the most attacking wicketkeeper batters in the history of the game. It will be interesting to see how he plays against South Africa.
Hardik Pandya
South Africa should be wary of the all-rounder who can single-handedly turn the game around with either of his skills.
Axar Patel
He is likely to be the second all-rounder. He has also played a few crucial knocks for the Delhi Capitals with his hard-hitting abilities.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
In the pace department, Kumar will take up the charge. His skills were on full display when he managed to drag SRH to victory against MI after bowling the best over of the tournament.
Yuzvendra Chahal
He will be the lead spinner for India in the T20I series. He is coming on the back of a stellar performance in the IPL being the Purple Cap winner.
Umran Malik
Malik has turned heads with his raw pace and continues to dominate the chart for the fastest deliveries bowled this season, which helped him earn a place in the squad.
Arshdeep Singh
This left arm pacer might have been short on wickets, but his economy is among the best this season which makes him a likely pick for the squad.
