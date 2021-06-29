India Skipper Mithali Raj Sets World Record For Longest Career in Women's Cricket.

By Ankur Singh
Mithali Raj has always been an iconic character and women's cricket and her contributions towards the game have always been appreciated all over the globe, and that certainly makes her pride of the nation.
Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has completed an inspiring feat of the span of her cricketing career which runs longer than 22 years.
She's only the second cricketer in history after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 22 years in international cricket.
In her career spanning of over 22 years, Mithali holds the world record for the most runs (10,203) in women’s ODI cricket representing India in 215 matches.
Mithali Raj also holds the record of first Indian batswoman to score 10,000 international runs.
She is the first woman to appear in more than 200 ODI matches in women's cricket history.
Mithali Raj was honored with the Wisden India Cricketers of the Year for 2015. She became the first female cricketer to win the award.
