India Skipper Mithali Raj Sets World Record For Longest Career in Women's Cricket.
By Ankur Singh
Mithali Raj has always been an iconic character and women's cricket and her contributions towards the game have always been appreciated all over the globe, and that certainly makes her pride of the nation.
Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has completed an inspiring feat of the span of her cricketing career which runs longer than 22 years.
She's only the second cricketer in history after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 22 years in international cricket.