India qualifies for 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team have qualified for a second successive AFC Asian Cup after Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines.
A total of 6 group winners and 5 best 2nd ranked teams will join the already qualified 13 nations to complete the 24-team lineup of the 2023 Asian Cup.
The Blue Tigers who currently sit in second place in group D have qualified as one of the best second-placed teams in the qualification rounds.
This will be India's fifth appearance in the top continental tournament of Asia.
India had first appeared at the AFC Asian Cup in 1964 where Israel was the winner and India finished as the runners up.
