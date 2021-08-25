India Predicted 11 - India vs England 3rd Test
KL Rahul
Rahul would be gearing up to go against England in the third Test after having his name inscribed on the Lord's honours board
Rohit Sharma
Rohit missed out on a century at Lord's, but he has played great in his last match and he might be in the squad for the third test
Cheteshwar Pujara
After spending some time on the pitch and regaining his form at the Lords, Pujara will be a key player in the squad for the test at Leeds
Virat Kohli
The Indian captain has led the team brilliantly thus far, but he hasn't done much in terms of scoring runs. Kolhi will look to end his century drought
Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane played a crucial knock of 61 runs in Lords and helped the team setting up a good score on the board. The vice-captain will look to have some more runs against in his name
Rishabh Pant
Pant will be eager to turn his good starts into big scores ahead of the third Test.
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja has managed to score a good amount of runs from his bat in the series so far
Mohammad Siraj
Siraj has done wonders in the time of need and might be a crucial player in the upcoming test at Leeds
Mohammed Shami
In the Lords, Shami has shown his class not only with the ball but with the bat as well, he took three wickets and scored a marvellous half-century
Ishant Sharma
He has made a strong comeback at Lords, and the team management would like to keep him in the starting lineup for the third Test
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of India's pace attack, has been consistent and look forward to add more wickets to his name at Leeds
