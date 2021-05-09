The Bridge
A look at India’s Gold medals at the Olympics
By Sayan Chatterjee
Hockey
India’s crown jewel in sport for much of the 20th century
Amsterdam 1928
Indian hockey team’s first Olympic gold came after Dhyan Chand scored a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the final.
Los Angeles 1932
It was two-in-two at the games as the Indian side, led by Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh, demolished Japan in the final.
Berlin 1936
A third consecutive gold for India with Dhyan Chand leading the side to a historic 8-1 victory against Germany.
London 1948
Also the year when we debuted in football, India clinched its first medal post independence and fourth gold overall beating Britain.
Helsinki 1952
The rampage continued in the following edition as India beat the Netherlands in the final to clinch its fifth gold.
Melbourne 1956
A record sixth gold medal in a row for India who didn’t concede even once en route beating Pakistan in the final.
Tokyo 1964
After the disappointment of a silver in 1960, India beat Pakistan again to win their seventh gold medal in hockey.
Moscow 1980
Led by Vasudevan Baskaran, India won its eighth gold medal in hockey by defeating Spain in the decider.
Shooting
A new decade of dominance
Beijing 2008
Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual gold when he triumphed in the 10m Air Rifle category.
